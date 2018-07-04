Free pet adoptions TODAY

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - The Jacksonville Humane Society is celebrating Independence day with free pet adoptions. This is a part of their "Save All the Sloppy Kisses" event.

The shelter is open on the Fourth of July from noon-4 p.m., so stop by to pick out your fur-ever friend. While adoptions are free, some fees may still apply. To see more pictures of the available dogs and cats ,click here.

The address to the shelter is 8464 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.