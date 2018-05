FINDLAY, Ohio - A picture on Facebook has gone viral after an Ohio man saved a dog from a Euthanasia list.

Schenley Hutson Kirk says Gregory is one thankful and appreciative Beagle!

He says Gregory was pulled from the Euthanasia List at FCDS by HOUND Rescue and Sanctuary.

We are glad you have a home, Gregory!

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.