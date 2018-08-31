Friendly Reminder: Driving with hazard lights on is illegal in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As another rainy season approaches, it is time to remind Floridians that it is illegal to drive with hazard lights on, even during the rain.

Any time it rains in Florida, you see many drivers flashing those hazards while on the highway or city streets.

But according to the Florida Highway patrol, if you have your hazards on, you are driving illegally.

WPTV reports hazard lights are meant for stopped vehicles and only in emergency situations.

Operating a vehicle with hazard lights is actually a hazard to other drivers who may believe you are stopped or stalled on the road.

The only time you may legally drive with hazard lights is if the vehicle you are in is used in a funeral procession.

