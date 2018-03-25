From septic tanks to sewers in West St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The city of St. Augustine is getting something it has been wanting for years : gravity sewer extensions.

City Manager John Regan says without the $400,000 funding from the state, it may have taken years to get the project off the ground.

“It’s important because septic tanks tend to fail in storms and flooding conditions and they are also expensive to repair.

"They are troublesome and take up half your property with mounds," Regan said.

The project will add underground sewer pipes between South St. Johns and Duval streets on West Second street, eliminating the use of septic tanks.

Residents in the area will also be put on city water.

“It’s a tough project because it’s an existing neighborhood, making retrofits very expensive,” Regan said.

Construction has yet to begin but the funding has to be used during the state’s fiscal year that runs from July 1 through June 30.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.