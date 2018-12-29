Funeral held for 24-year-old father shot to death Saturday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family and friends of a young dad, who was shot and killed while walking his son's puppy gathered for a final farewell at the funeral Saturday morning.

Thomas Gordon, 24, was remembered as a dedicated, loving father who would do anything for his family.

More than 100 people gathered at Biltmore Baptist Church to celebrate the man, many say is gone too soon.

Gordon was shot several times as he walked the puppy around the Huron-Sophia Apartments in the Woodstock neighborhood of the Westside on Saturday, according to police.

His killer has not been caught. Gordon leaves behind a 7-year-old son.

People living at the apartment complex said more security and a stronger police presence is needed in their neighborhood.

No suspects have been named yet.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.



