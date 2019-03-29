Funeral home director accused of filing death claims for people not dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A funeral home director is charged with fraud and insurance fraud in connection with death benefits paid to his funeral home for nine people who were not dead.

Roy Prestwood Jr., 42, was arrested last week.

Homesteaders Life Insurance Company of Iowa discovered the scheme last year and determined the Prestwood Funeral Home of Baldwin had been paid tens of thousands of dollars for funerals that were never held, according to a suit Homesteaders filed against Prestwood in Duval County court. The suit includes copies of the nine checks.

The lawsuit was dropped by Homesteaders in January for reasons unknown.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.