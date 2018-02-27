Funeral plans set for slain Jacksonville 7-year-old

Photo of Tashawn Gallon on image of memorial outside Mt. Herman Street home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 7-year-old Jacksonville boy shot and killed Feb. 18 while playing in a yard in front of a home will be laid to rest Saturday morning, News4Jax has learned.

Police said Tashawn Gallon was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle on Mt. Herman Street.

Lampkins Patterson Funeral Home is holding a viewing for Tashawn from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at 6615 Arlington Expressway.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tashawn's mother made an emotional plea during a vigil for her son, begging for anyone with information to help "find my baby's killer."

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case has been increased to $20,000.

