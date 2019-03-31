Funeral service for mom, baby 2 months after quadruple homicide

Portland, OR (KPTV ) -- It’s been just over two months since the quadruple murder in Clackamas County, when sheriff’s deputies said Mark Gago killed his girlfriend, infant daughter and parents.

Now family and friends are still trying to make sense of what happened.

On Saturday, they held a funeral for two of those victims, 31-year-old Shaina Sweitzer and her daughter with Mark, 9-month-old Olivia Gago.

Family and friends gathered to remember them, honor them and try to heal after such a horrific tragedy.

“It’s still unreal but it’s a little bit of a closure,” Friend of Shaina’s, Lizzy Brown, said.

“She was a very sweet baby and Shaina was a very sweet, sweet woman, a good mother, so it’s all very shocking,” Raina Kunz, a friend of Mark and Shaina’s, said.

On January 19, Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed 42-year-old Mark Gago, after they say he killed his girlfriend, Shaina Sweitzer, their baby Olivia Gago, and his parents, Jeremy and Pamela Bremer.

Deputies said they found him trying to kill Sweitzer’s eight-year-old daughter Haley. They saved her life.

Now a little over two months later, Haley and others spoke at the service for her mom and baby sister.

A difficult day for everyone; friends said they’re still so shocked and sad.

“It’s so hard to absorb and every day I’m still just trying to figure out, still just trying to wrap my head around it, it’s really hard, even still, even after it's been over two months and it’s still hard,” Kunz said. “I just will never understand as to, he loved kids, I just do not understand how he could do this, especially to his own baby.”

“We have lots of memories. She was living with me before she moved down to Oregon, and it’s just it's hard,” Brown said.

The last we heard from investigators, Gago’s motive is still unclear.

