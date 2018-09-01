News

Funeral service set for 2 men gunned down in Landing shooting

Services will be held in their hometowns

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Funeral services for the two victims who were shot and killed in the shooting at the Jacksonville Landing are set.

Elijah Clayton, 22, and Taylor Robertson, 27, were killed at a "Madden" tournament  Aug 26 at the Jacksonville Landing.

Robertson's funeral will be held tomorrow at James Monroe High School in West Virginia.

Clayton's service will be held Sept. 5 at In His Presence Church in Woodland Hills, California.

His cousin tweeted all polite gamers are welcome.

