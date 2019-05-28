FWC needs help finding homes for exotic pets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is searching for experienced exotic pet owners that are interested in welcoming a new pet into their home.

If interested, one would need to become adopters in the FWC Exotic Pet Amnesty Program.

Adopters provide homes to animals in need and help prevent the release of nonnative species into the wild.

"Apply today and check out our list of upcoming Exotic Pet Amnesty Day events, like the one coming up on June 1 at Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in #Sanford," FWC said.

