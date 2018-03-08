FWC picks spark Senate debate

In a somewhat-unusual move, Senate Democrats objected Thursday to three of Gov. Rick Scott’s appointees to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission --- though the appointees were ultimately confirmed.

The move came as the Senate took up confirmation of up dozens of Scott appointees to state boards.

Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, questioned the qualifications of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission appointees Gary Nicklaus, Sonya Rood and Gary Lester.

That led Republicans to defend the governor’s choices.

“These people are of honor and integrity and deserve our vote,” Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, said.

Senators then voted 23-14 to approve the nomination of Nicklaus; 25-12 to approve the nomination of Rood; and 24-13 to approve the nomination of Lester.

News Service of Florida