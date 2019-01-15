FWC removes several species from list of species of concern

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said some animals are no longer listed as species of concern.

Among those species is the Harlequin Darter, Homosassa shrew, southern fox squirrel and the Monroe County osprey, all of which showed an increase in population, a thorough scientific review found.

According to the FWC, species that are no longer classified as Species of Special Concern remain protected from take and possession under Florida’s General Prohibitions and Requirements.

However, the Suwannee alligator snapping turtle will now be listed as "state threatened."

“The FWC is committed to ensuring the long-term stability of Florida’s native wildlife,” said Dr. Brad Gruver, head of the FWC’s Species Conservation Planning Section. “Ongoing conservation efforts for species recently removed from Florida’s Endangered and Threatened Species List will ensure populations remain healthy.”

