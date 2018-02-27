Gainesville doctor, ex-wife indicted in health care fraud conspiracy, DOJ says

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Gainesville physician and his wife have been indicted on charges of health care fraud and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, officials said.

The Department of Justice said that Erik M. Schabert, 48, and his ex-wife, Mika Kamissa Harris, 49, defrauded health care benefit programs of $4.4 million through the submission of fraudulent claims while owning and operating Reliant Family Practice in Gainesville.

The indictment states that, between January 2013 and July 2016, the duo caused claims to be submitted to Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield for chemical peels, dermabrasions and acne surgery by using false diagnoses of rosacea, acne and actinic keratosis.

Harris also allegedly laundered about $3.1 million in proceeds of the the health care fraud scheme, the indictment states.

Schabert and Harris surrendered and have made their initial appearance in court. Their trial is scheduled for April 24.

They each face a maximum of 20 years in prison for health care fraud conspiracy and 10 years in prison for each of the health care fraud counts, the DOJ said.

Harris also faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for each of the money laundering counts.

