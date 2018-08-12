Gainesville man shot after argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Gainesville Police Department says it made an arrest after a shooting happened while bars were closing.

Police said many officers were downtown after 2 a.m. when they heard gunshots coming from Main Street. Police rushed to the scene and found David Williams, 34, laying on the sidewalk of Main Street and Southeast Third Place.

Witnesses told police Williams was in a car that turned onto Main Street when the suspects walked into the car. The parties then encountered each other a second time on Southeast Second Place ,where the argument continued. Police say, Williams who was in the backseat, got out of the car and continued arguing.

Witnesses told police Dantae Flagg shot Williams five times. Williams is expected to survive. Flagg was arrested and charged with attempted homicide.

