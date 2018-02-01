Gainesville officer hospitalized after being hit by red-light runner, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Gainesville police officer was hopitalized when his marked patrol car was stuck by an SUV that ran a red light, police said.

Officer Tom Brinsko was traveling west on NW 16th Avenue turning south on NW 34th Street when a gray Acura SUV ran the red light eastbound, striking the passenger corner of Brinsko's marked patrol car and causing significant damage to both vehicles, according to police.

Brinsko was taken to Shands Hopsital and admitted for a concussion and possible broken bones.

The driver was uninjured and not under the influence, according to police. Both vehicles were disabled and towed from the scene. The other driver was issued a citation for running a red light.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.