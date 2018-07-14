Gainesville police investigate shooting and sexual battery

Gainesville, Fla. - Police in Gainesville are trying to determine who shot a man in the chin and shoulder and sexually assaulted another man around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said a call came in that a sexual battery occurred on NE 3rd Avenue and that someone else had been shot.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s lying on the roadway at 300 NE Waldo Road. The victim had been shot in the chin and shoulder. He was rushed to Shands Hospital in Gainesville for treatment. There is no word on his identity or condition.

Police said the sexual battery victim, a known prostitute, walked up and reported his attack happened at gunpoint behind a nearby house.

The victim told officers that as the suspect left on his bicycle, he got into a confrontation with the shooting victim and shot him before fleeing on his bike.

Police set up a perimeter and searched the area, but the suspect got away.

The investigation continues.

Gainesville police said they do not have a description of the suspect but anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 352-372-STOP.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.