Gainesville police looking for 2 men who attacked woman

Police are looking for two men who grabbed a bicyclist Tuesday morning, dragged her in the woods and raped her.

Gainesville police said the woman was attacked about 10 a.m. as she was riding to work along SW 41st Place, south of SW 35th Place, near several apartment complexes. A passer-by saw her on the side of the road and called police.

The victim is not talking much about the attack and doesn’t believe she can identify the men.

One man is described as being in his early 40s, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing around 300 pounds, with a shaved head, wearing a green shirt and khaki shorts. The other man is described as being in his late 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about around 240 pounds, with short black curly hair, wearing a gray shirt.

Anyone with any information that can help police is asked to call 352-393-7500.

