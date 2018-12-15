Arlington gas station employee shot in attempted robbery, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A Gate gas station employee was shot during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said a man walked into the Gate gas station near Merrill Road and Townsend Boulevard at 4:20 a.m. and talked to employees before pulling a handgun.

One worker was shot at least once in the torso. That person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Other workers were upset but unharmed.

Police said the suspect ran from the store. Investigators are not sure if he got away with anything. Police said the suspect is a black man in his late teens to early 20s and is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Officers are reviewing surveillance videos from inside and outside of the building. If you know anything you are asked to call police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

