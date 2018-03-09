Gate River Run weekend road closures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands of people are expected to be in and around the Downtown Sports Complex this weekend. Due to a number of events and increased traffic, there are road closures you’ll want to prepare for ahead of time.

The Gate River Run is on Saturday but road closures downtown will begin Friday at noon.

Runner's Expo Closures

Gator Bowl Boulevard between Georgia and Duval Streets - Road will be closed from noon on Friday, March 9th until 1 PM on Saturday, March 10th.

There will be a bypass around the starting structure on Friday through parking lot J for in bound town traffic and through parking lot K for from town bound traffic.

Race Day Course Closures

Bay Street (Everbank Field to Main Street Bridge): 7:15 AM - 8:45 AM

Main Street Bridge: 7:45 AM - 9:00 AM

Riverplace Blvd - Prudential Drive: 8:00 AM - 9:15 AM

San Marco Blvd (Prudential to Laverne): 8:00 AM -9:30 AM

River Road and River Oaks Road: 8:15 AM - 9:45 AM

Hendricks Ave (River Oaks to Alexandria): 8:20 AM - 10:00 AM

Alexandria and Belote: 8:20 AM - 10:15 AM

Atlantic Blvd. West Bound (Belote to Holmesdale): 8:20 AM - 10:30 AM

Holmesdale, Nicholson, Olive and Gay: 8:20 AM - 10:45 AM

Altantic Blvd. West Bound (Gay to Hart Bridge): 8:20 AM - 11:00 AM

Hart Bridge Southeast Bound (Atlantic Blvd to Duval Street: 7:45 AM -11:30 AM

Duval and Gator Bowl Blvd: 8:15 AM - 12:00 PM



Remember, Saturday's race starts 30 minutes earlier than last year. All runners and walkers should be in position by 7:30 a-m. The elite women start at 7:54 a-m. The first wave of runners start at 8 a-m.

Other events that will also bring big crowds near the sports complex include:

Friday, March 9, 2018

High school baseball games at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville

Nease vs. Trinity Christian – 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

University Christian vs. Bolles – 2 p.m.-4.p.m.

TNXL vs. Stoneman Douglas (Fundraising Event) – 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Jumbo Shrimp Press Conference at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville – 1 p.m.

Icemen hockey game at Veterans Memorial Arena – 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, March 10, 2018

A Night of Symphonic Hip Hop featuring Wyclef Jean and the Jacksonville Symphony – 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

Icemen hockey game at Veterans Memorial Arena - 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Various private events at EverBank Field

For information on these events and more, visit www.jaxevents.com.

