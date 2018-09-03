Gator spotted on playground at St. Johns County school

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - An alligator was spotted on the playground at Valley Ridge Academy in St. Johns County on Sunday.

People posted photos to Facebook when they saw the gator trying to attend school over Labor Day weekend.

"Just an alligator on the school playground. #FloridaLife. Yes, people are calling the school, animal control, etc.," Adam S. Drake posted.

It is unknown what happened to the gator.

See an alligator you think could be dangerous? Call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

