Study: Gen Z'ers harder to train

A new generation of workers will soon enter the real world - Generation Z. Generation Z is defined as people who are born after 1996. A consulting firm called BridgeWorks estimates Gen Z will account for 61 million people.

Gen Z will make up more than Generation X and two-thirds the size of the baby boomers.

These Gen Z'ers are a smartphone generation - many of them don't remember life without cell or smartphone technology. This particular group of workers may prove harder for employers to train. Companies may also need to adjust their tactics to be able to recruit or retain these workers.

Many of these workers have grown up with technology and may have shorter attention spans. Training them may be more difficult. Some experts believe using YouTube videos as tutorials may be a good way to keep them engaged.

