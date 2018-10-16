Video: George Lopez gets into scuffle with Trump supporter

GETTY IMAGES: George Lopez says he believes late-night talk is ready for more diversity. (2009)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A video posted online of comedian and actor George Lopez is getting some attention after it shows him getting into an altercation with a man in a Hooters restaurant.

TMZ reports it went down Sunday night in New Mexico.

A source told TMZ the guy had been yelling "MAGA" at him all night when Lopez finally decided he had enough.

George has reportedly been in New Mexico filming "Walking with Herb."

TMZ said no injuries were reported and the cops were not called.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.