Mother: Brunswick child 'doing better' after BB gun incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 12-year-old Brunswick boy is doing better, but remains in critical condition a week after he was shot in the head with a BB gun, his family told News4Jax.

"He is more stable than before but still critical," Ashantae Hill said of her son, Elijah, who’s receiving treatment at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Hill said her son his showing signs of progress, despite his condition, noting that the swelling in his brain has gone down and that he wakes up "from time to time."

There’s still no word on whether surgeons will be able to safely operate on Elijah to remove the BB, which his mother said remains lodged in the back of his skull.

She said her son was airlifted to Jacksonville and hospitalized July 2 after another child shot him in the head at a neighbor’s home in Brunswick.

The other child, who is charged with aggravated assault, was taken to a juvenile detention facility. It’s unclear yet whether he knew the gun was loaded.

