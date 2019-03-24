Georgia company issues chicken recall

A Georgia poultry company is recalling approximately 100 pounds of frozen, fully cooked diced white chicken meat products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The products were produced on Feb. 15.

Tip Top Poultry Inc. said its frozen, fully-cooked diced white chicken meat products are misbranded, which could cause health problems for those who are allergic to soy.

The company said the recalled products actually contain fully cooked grilled chicken breast strips.

They were packaged under the brand name Gordon and have the establishment number P17453.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Throw away the recalled chicken or return it for a full refund.

