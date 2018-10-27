Georgia-Florida fans in Jacksonville with high spirits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There were 80,000 people filling T-I-A-A Bank Field Saturday for the Georgia Florida game. The Gators came to Jacksonville ranked Number 9 in the latest A-P poll while the Bulldogs are ranked Number 7, but to fans, their teams are number one.

Tailgating started early with both Gator and Bulldog fans camped out to enjoy all the festivities involved with the annual rivalry that's become such a tradition in Jacksonville.

Many fans poured into Metropolitan Park for ESPN's College Game day for the George Florida game - a first in 13 years.

It was just the start of a daylong celebration.

"I think the biggest thing is that we’re excited to get back after last year. We had a couple years and came back and dominated last year, and we're just excited to see the dogs play," Bulldog fan Garrett Vaun said.

In a sea of fans wearing red and black, and orange and blue, all agreed on one thing:

"This environment is just off the chain. I mean, you can’t get no better than this," Gator fan Matthew Garza said.

