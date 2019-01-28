Georgia lawmaker to introduce LGBT protections bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Georgia lawmaker is set to file a bill that calls for added protection against discrimination for people in the LGBT community. A recent survey from InsuranceQuotes.com found Georgia ranked second in the number of workplace discrimination complaints from LGBT employees.

Georgia Rep. Sandra Scott drafted the bill. It's about protecting groups of people from discrimination in terms of things like jobs and housing.

If passed, the bill would protect the LGBT community in a long list of public places including restaurants, gas stations, movie theaters and more.

"I have received a great deal of support from churches, pastors, fellow legislators, business owners and civil rights activists. The economic impact of not passing this legislation could be injurious to our economy. I am certain it will impact our ability to attract business to our state," Scott said.

The bill in its entirety can be read here.

