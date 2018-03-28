Deputies: Man travels for sex with teen he met on Xbox

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old Georgia man accused of traveling to Palm Coast to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex has been arrested, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Zachary Dyksterhouse, of Hawkinsville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a 14-year-old child he met on Xbox.

Dyksterhouse and the girl had been communicating through Xbox for several months, deputies said.

The girl, who is from out of state, traveled to Palm Coast with her family for a vacation. Deputies said Dyksterhouse traveled from Georgia to meet the girl for sex.

Deputies were alerted of the incident after the girl's family members called 911 and reported a suspicious man in the backyard with his pants unzipped, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation revealed that Dyksterhouse had engaged in sexual activity with the girl, deputies said.

Dyksterhouse was taken to the Flagler County Detention Facility, where he remains held on $150,000 bond, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Rick Staly urged parents to monitor their children's social media accounts, email accounts, any gaming chat rooms they may be using and all internet activity.

"Smartphones, tablets, computers and all of the electronic methods are easily accessible to children from any device," Staly said. "Parents should keep their kids off of social media as long as possible and, if they have computers or smartphones, parents should be checking them daily to ensure they are being used responsibly."

The Sheriff’s Office has recommended that parents set age-appropriate restrictions on electronic devices and limit the amount of time spent in front of screens. The Sheriff's Office added that it is also important to have honest conversations with children about the dangers of communicating with strangers and sending photographs over the internet.

"The overabundance of ways to connect with our kids can make being a parent today a bit more difficult," Staly said. "But I also think it needs to make parents more aware than ever of who your child is talking to and what they are saying. Don't let your child become a victim."

