Georgia mom praised for making 'entitled' son shop at Goodwill

Cierra Forney via Facebook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Georgia mother is receiving widespread praise online after giving her son a no-frills lesson about money and how others should be treated.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Cierra Forney wrote that her 13-year-old had been acting "entitled" lately and making fun of classmates who can't afford name brand clothes.

"Acting like he's too good to shop at Wal-Mart and making snarky comments about kids at school who shop at the goodwill and quite a few other things," Forney wrote. "I don't tolerate that."

To teach her son a lesson, Forney said she took him school shopping at the Goodwill, where he had to find outfits using his own money. All $20 of it.

She said her son wasn't thrilled about the experience and actually cried about it, but she believes he will look back on that day through a different lens.

"I want to teach my kids that money isn't everything and if you have to degrade other people because of where they shop, then you too will shop there," she wrote.

The Facebook post, by the way, has received more than 200,000 shares, 500,000 likes and 125,000 comments since it was posted Sunday morning.

