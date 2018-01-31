Georgia's massive indoor waterpark resort opens in May

LAGRANGE, Ga. - Make a splash in 2018!

Georgia’s first indoor waterpark is set to open its doors May 31, and are offering a special discount if you plan ahead!

The Great Wolf Lodge is offering a discounted price for those who reserve suites before Jan. 31. If you reserve before then, you can get a 30 percent discount on the standard rate for bookings through the end of the year.

The resort has 457 guest suites with 500,000 square feet of entertainment space with a 100,00 square foot indoor water park which is a comfortable 84 degrees the whole year round. Other family activities include a rope course, mini-golf course, bowling, arcade, rock wall, story time, an interactive magical game, and more.

The lodge will feature several different style suites to suit different families. Standard rates start at just under $200 a night.

Anyone who wants to take advantage of the special discount can do so by using promo code “GRAND.” For more details or to book go to greatwolf.com or call 1-888-960-WOLF (9653).

Great Wolf Lodge Georgia is located at 150 Tom Hall Parkway in LaGrange.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.