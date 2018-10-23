Boy, 13, accused of stabbing teacher with 8-inch butcher knife at Georgia middle school

LILBURN, Ga. - School officials say a student stabbed a teacher during a class at a middle school in Atlanta's suburbs.

Gwinnett County school officials say the teacher was taken to a hospital, and was conscious and talking to first responders. No one else was hurt.

School officials say the eighth-grader was taken into custody after the Monday afternoon stabbing at Trickum Middle School in Lilburn.

11 Alive reported the weapon was an 8-inch butcher knife. The 13-year-old male suspect allegedly brought the knife into the school in a backpack.

School Principal Ryan Queen said in a letter to parents that it happened as students changed classes in an 8th-grade language arts classroom.

The school is about 20 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

