16-year-old shot outside Colonial Mall in Brunswick

Police are investigating the shooting of a teen at a Brunswick Mall.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Brunswick police called to reports of an active shooter in the parking lot of Glynn Place Mall on Saturday night didn't find a gunman, but they found a 16-year-old boy shot.

The child, shot around 10:15 p.m., was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he is in critical but stable condition.

The name of the teen has not been released.

Detectives said there were no victims other and they were still looking for suspect information.

