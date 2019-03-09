2 boxes of guns stolen at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - Two boxes full of guns were stolen from a building at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

WXIA-TV reports Atlanta Police say two men wearing bright yellow vests walked through an unsecured door at a United Airlines cargo area around 4:30 p.m. March 1 and took the boxes that were waiting to be loaded onto a plane.

Each box, police said, contained 10 9mm Glock handguns.

An employee tried to chase the men down, but they fled in a brown or tan-colored car, possibly a Honda Civic or a Toyota Corolla. The suspects remain at large.

Police forwarded the serial numbers of all the guns to Homeland Security.

The investigation continues.

