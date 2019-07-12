2 charged with shipping 45 pounds of cocaine to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Federal prosecutors have charged two men with shipping cocaine into Georgia through the Port of Savannah.

U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine’s office said in a news release Thursday that a federal grand jury indicted Jimmy Alexander Pujols, 35, and Fausto Mendez Ramos, 40, on cocaine-related charges in U.S. District Court.

The charges stem from 45 pounds of cocaine seized by federal agents in June at a warehouse in Augusta. Prosecutors say the drugs came into the U.S. in a shipping container unloaded at the Savannah port.

Prosecutors said the charges carry potential sentences ranging from 10 years to life in prison.

It was not immediately known if either of the indicted defendants had attorneys who could speak for them.

