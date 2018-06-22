2 toddlers hospitalized, Georgia father charged with child cruelty

FOLKSTON, Ga. - A father in Georgia was arrested on two counts of cruelty to children after his toddlers were found injured, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Garrett Lee Austin, 23, was taken to jail, News4Jax learned Friday. Investigators said a 911 call was made Tuesday after Austin's 30-month-old son was found hurt and unresponsive, and his daughter was found injured at a home on Saint Marys Drive.

Austin's children were taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital, the GBI said. The boy had injuries described as life-threatening. The girl's injuries were not said to be life-threatening.

As of Friday afternoon, the GBI said the boy was still in the hospital. It was unclear if the girl had been released.

