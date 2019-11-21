Georgia deputy killed, suspect wounded in shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. – A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot while patrolling against gun violence in Augusta.

Richmond County Sgt. William McCarty told news outlets that narcotics investigator Cecil Ridley was killed Tuesday night in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect at a convenience store.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says Ridley was shot at least one time and pronounced dead at a hospital. The suspect was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The GBI said other law enforcement officers inside the store, opened fire. 24-year-old Alvin Theodore Hester Jr., was able to make it out to the parking lot where he raised his guns at the other officers there. Both officers fired at Hester, striking him. He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment where he remained Wednesday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office has since filed warrants for Hester for murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.