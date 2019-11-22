BRUNSWICK, Ga. – After being stopped for speeding Wednesday night on Altama Avenue, the driver sped off, then crashed. During the incident, an officer discharged his gun, but the driver’s only injury was from the crash, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

According to police, the driver was initially stopped in the Walmart parking lot about 11 p.m., but then fled eastbound on the Altama Connector and got into an accident a short distance away. Officer Z. Hampel’s gun went off as he was approaching the vehicle.

The driver, whose name was not released, was injured, but it was determined those injuries came from the crash, not from the gunshot.

The Georgia Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Glynn County police are investigating the shot fired. The department said the incident was captured by Hampel’s bodycam.

Hampel was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.