BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Two boaters were rescued Monday afternoon from Fancy Bluff Creek, near the Sidney Lanier Bridge, but one of them had to be resuscitated and taken to a hospital, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard crew that responded about 1:40 p.m. pulled one victim from the water and a good Samaritan recovered the second person, who was unconscious. Both were transported to Coast Guard Station Brunswick, where rescue personnel were waiting.

According to information from both the Coast Guard and Georgia Department of National Resources, the 17-foot jon boat may have flipped over because of the wake of a larger vessel, but the exact cause was under investigation.