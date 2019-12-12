Patients in Georgia, Florida see medical debt paid off

KINGSLAND, Ga. – Hundreds of families will enjoy the holidays this year without medical debt looming over their celebration.

In Camden, Charlton, Nassau and Duval Counties, 1,234 people have had their medical debt paid off. It is all thanks to donations collected through Christ Church Camden in Kingsland and the group Rip Medical Debt.

The money was raised online through donations and the church’s annual Christmas offering.

Those helped were selected based on their poverty level.

Click here for more information on the group Rip Medical Debt and how you can help other patients in need.