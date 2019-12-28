Georgia Police: 14 dead in crashes over Christmas holiday

ATLANTA – Georgia State Police announced Friday that 14 people were killed in car crashes over the Christmas holiday spanning from Tuesday evening to Thursday night.

Last year, the number of fatalities were the same, although last year the holiday period was a day longer, news outlets reported.

On Tuesday, Anthony Drew Purcell, 38, was fleeing from a trooper when he struck a guardrail head-on and died. A state police spokesman said the trooper was attempting to pull Purcell over for failing to use a turn signal, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

On Wednesday, the driver of a four-wheeler hit a fire engine truck head on as he attempted to pass a car. Atlanta police said the man wasn’t wearing a helmet and died at the scene, the AJC reported.

More Americans are expected to travel this year, thank to low gas prices and a robust economy, according to the motor club AAA.

Now GSP are gearing up for the New Year’s travel period.

“This is a festive time of the year,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark W. McDonough. “We want everyone to drive sober, stay focused, obey the laws and enjoy this holiday season with family and friends.”