Georgia is sickest state in the country, report finds

As the flu season continues, Georgia is struggling.

Newly released data from health technology company Kinsa Health suggests Georgia is currently the sickest state in the country.

According to the health tech company, 7.7 percent of Georgia’s population is dealing with flu-like symptoms.

That’s 12 percent more than this same time period last year.

Michigan and South Carolina round out the sickest states in the U-S.

