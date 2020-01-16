Police asks for help finding robbery suspects in 2 financial holdups

Glynn County police released photos Thursday of a man they want to speak with in connection with a recent robbery of a financial institution. Later Thursday, the Brunswick Police Department provided details of a morning armed robbery at the Five Star Credit Union.

In Thursday’s moring hold up, a man described as about 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing 150 pounds walked up to a cashier at the credit union on Altama Avenue about 11:15 a.m., showed a gun and demanded money. Police said he walked out on Tara Lane toward the Magnolia Park subdivision.

He was wearing a blue jacket over a light-colored hoodie and light-colored pants.

Anyone who can help Brunswick police identify the man on the left is asked to call Detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641 or Silent Witness 912-267-5516.

Glynn County investigators were hoping to provide details about the incident involving the person on the photo on the right later Thursday. Anyone who could help identify that man is asked to call Brunswick police at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.