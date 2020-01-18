Wheeler Street Boat Ramp in St. Marys reopens after rebuild project

ST. MARYS, Ga. – The City of St. Marys opened the Wheeler Street Boat Ramp facility to the public on Saturday morning.

It’s one of two boat ramps in St. Marys. The other is the Meeting Street Boat Ramp, located on the north river, which has been overcrowded ever since Wheeler Street Boat Ramp closed after Hurricane Irma, according to the City Manager’s Office.

Post Irma, the docks were destroyed, the ramps were undermined from the scour and were hollow underneath. It was a complete tear out and rebuild project.

Crews have been working ever since. Now it's a stronger design to withstand wind forces, pilings are higher, engineering is done to make sure it survives the next storm.

The boat ramps are designed at two different slopes to accommodate multiple configurations of vehicles and trailers.

The east floating docks are ADA accessible and can be used for loading and unloading equipment, and the west floating docks are designed for six hour moorings. These docks accommodate a wet and dry kayak launch protected from the current.

The City Manager’s Office told News4Jax that this project was mostly funded through insurance money.