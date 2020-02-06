Ware County Schools announce early release in anticipating of severe weather

WARE COUNTY, Ga – Ware County Schools Superintendent Bert Smith announced that all schools in the district will operate on an early release schedule on Thursday, February 6th. In a press release, the district said they received new information regarding the threat of severe weather conditions predicted for Thursday afternoon.

Closures are as follows:

The Ware County Learning Center will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. and Daffodil Pre K will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Center Elementary will dismiss at 11:45 a.m and all other Elementary Schools will dismiss at noon.

Ware County High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. and both middle schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. Schools will announce their car rider dismissal schedule, individually.

All after school activities are also canceled.