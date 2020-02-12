Analysis: Brunswick, Waycross among Georgia’s least safe cities

Georgia’s has more overall crime than most states, but its violent crime rate is 12% lower than the national average, according to rankings by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

Based on data from the 2018 FBI Uniform Crime Report, the group ranked 62 Georgia’s cities from the safest to the least safe.

Five small cities north of Atlanta -- Braselton, Holly Springs, Johns Creek, Milton and Jefferson -- were rated safest.

Waycross came in at 52nd and Brunswick was the 54th safest cities -- near the bottom of the rankings. Both cities had much higher than average property crime rates and Brunswick had the fourth highest violent crime rate in the state that year.

Believe it or not, Savannah was ranked 18 in the study and Atlanta came in at 43rd.

East Point, a suburb of Atlanta next to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, was ranked the least safe city in Georgia.

The report did not rank Kingsland, St. Marys or other Southeast Georgia cities because they either didn’t submit a crime report to the FBI or had a population of under 10,000.