Camden County gets $900,000 for new shooting complex

WOODBINE, Ga. – Camden County plans to use a $900,000 grant it received from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for a 200-yard rifle range, sidewalks and fencing for the Camden County Recreational Shooting Complex.

It’s unclear when the complex will be finished.

“We want to open the shooting complex as soon as possible, but unfortunately construction and weather delays and funding requirements outside of our control have slowed the progress of this project,” said Commission Chairman Jimmy Starline. “We are thankful for GA-DNR’s continued support throughout this process.”

Residents will be able to buy memberships or day passes to use the shooting complex. As part of the grant requirements from GA-DNR, Camden County must maintain the property as a public gun range for 20 years.

In 2017, Camden County received $750,000 in funding through a Georgia Shooting Range Development Grant provided by GA-DNR through US Fish & Wildlife funding. Camden County has contributed over $260,000 to the project though cash and in-kind service including grading, utilities relocation and roadway construction.

A work crew from the Georgia Department of Corrections is providing construction assistance for the training facility/control tower, pistol range shooting pavilion and other structures.

Upon completion, the shooting complex will feature a 25-yard pistol range and a 200-yard rifle range.