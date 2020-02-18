Are you registered to vote in Georgia’s presidential primary?

While Georgia’s presidential primary is still more than a month away, it’s the final week for citizens to register or change your address in time to cast a ballot.

Monday, Feb. 24, is the last day to change the voter rolls prior to the March 24 primary. Advance voting in begins March 2.

Since Georgia holds an open primary, you do not need to be affiliated with a certain party to cast a vote.

To register to vote or check your voting status, visit registertovote.sos.ga.gov. You can also download and print a paper registration form. It comes complete with prepaid postage to mail in the form, but it must be received prior to Feb. 24 in order to vote in this year’s presidential primary.

You can also go to your local county board of registrars’ office or election office, public library, public assistance office, recruitment office, schools and other government offices to pick up a mail-in registration form.

Georgia voters must be U.S. citizens, a legal resident of a county in Georgia, at least 17½ years old (18 to actually cast a ballot), not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude and must not have been found mentally incompetent by a judge.

Georgia will use new voting machines statewide for this primary. In August, a federal judge ordered the state to retire its outdated, paperless system before any votes were cast in 2020.

The last of the 30,000 voting machines that combine touchscreens with paper ballots were shipped earlier this month.