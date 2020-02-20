Have any questions about the Golden Ray? Open house set for Friday

ST. SIMONS, Ga. – You’re invited to an open house this Friday.

The St. Simons Sound Incident Response Unified Command is hosting -- and the group will offer people the chance to talk with experts about plans for wreck removal, construction of environmental protection barriers, pile-driving, mitigation of environmental impacts, as well as community- and safety-related topics, according to an email from the group.

Contractors are scheduled to begin construction of an environmental protection barrier around the grounded motor vessel Golden Ray.

The pile-driving operation is the first phase in the construction.

Workers will begin the process of driving about 80 piles into the sea floor over an estimated one-month period. The pile-driving operations will be limited to daylight hours. The public should expect construction noise.

If you’d like to learn more, come to the open house, set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at A.W. Jones Heritage Center, 610 Beachview Drive, in St. Simons.

The public is invited to attend any time during that two-hour window.

There won’t be a formal presentation.

Learn more by clicking or tapping here.