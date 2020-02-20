66ºF

Georgia

Have any questions about the Golden Ray? Open house set for Friday

Contractors to work on environmental protection barrier around grounded motor vessel Golden Ray

Company Hired to Remove Golden Ray from St. Simons Island Sound
ST. SIMONS, Ga. – You’re invited to an open house this Friday.

The St. Simons Sound Incident Response Unified Command is hosting -- and the group will offer people the chance to talk with experts about plans for wreck removal, construction of environmental protection barriers, pile-driving, mitigation of environmental impacts, as well as community- and safety-related topics, according to an email from the group.

Contractors are scheduled to begin construction of an environmental protection barrier around the grounded motor vessel Golden Ray.

The pile-driving operation is the first phase in the construction.

Workers will begin the process of driving about 80 piles into the sea floor over an estimated one-month period. The pile-driving operations will be limited to daylight hours. The public should expect construction noise.

If you’d like to learn more, come to the open house, set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at A.W. Jones Heritage Center, 610 Beachview Drive, in St. Simons.

The public is invited to attend any time during that two-hour window.

There won’t be a formal presentation.

Learn more by clicking or tapping here.

