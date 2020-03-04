80ºF

Georgia

Delta adds flights from Brunswick to Atlanta

New service begins May 22

Staff, News4Jax.com

Delta airplane (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Delta Airlines is expanding its service at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.

Starting in May, passengers will be able to fly first class on Delta between Brunswick and Atlanta on a new larger airplane.

Delta will also add one flight each day both ways, according to the airport.

The executive director of the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport said the airport serves 80,000 passengers every year the new flight will allow for more growth opportunity.

The new service begins May 22.

