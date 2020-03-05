Missing Georgia woman’s body found; daughter safe

RICEBORO, Ga. – The body of a missing Georgia woman has been recovered after her 8-year-old daughter was found wandering in the woods, authorities said.

Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes told news outlets the girl was found about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. She told deputies her mother had wrecked their car, he said. When authorities got to the scene on an unpaved section of road, they couldn’t find the woman, but did find a car in a ditch.

An off-duty emergency responder, who was in the area doing metal detecting, found the child and called for help. The girl told authorities she had been with her mother for the past two days but when her mother stopped moving she began walking. She told authorities she couldn’t remember where she left her mother.

Sikes said the woman, identified as Mandy Michelle Morehouse, was found about 2-3 miles from her vehicle, thanks to a Georgia State Patrol helicopter with a heat sensor. Morehouse had been reported missing from neighboring Long County.

Foul play is not expected, Sikes said.