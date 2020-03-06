Georgia High School Association adds bass fishing as official sport

THOMASTON, Ga. – High schools in Georgia will compete in a new sport starting in the fall: bass fishing.

Bass fishing will become official during the 2020-2021 school year, the Georgia High School Association said.

Bass fishing will be a co-ed sport where girls and boys may compete side-by-side in this state championship event.

Bass fishing will be an activity with no designated season.

The website said that four “state qualifying tournaments” will be held in different areas of Georgia beginning in January of each year.

